Marion County animal clinic offers free services for World Spay Day 

Its a problem animal lovers are trying to fix.

February is Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, with February 25th recognized as World Spay Day.

In partnership with the Humane Society of Marion County, TLC PetSnip is working to spay and neuter as many feral dogs and cats as they can. So far this month they've fixed almost 400 animals.

"Our mission is to help people with the overpopulation of animals and help educate them too," said TLC PetSnip Founder, Terry Sandlak.

February is a busy time for the TLC PetSnip animal clinic.

On World Spay Day Alone, over 80 cats in Marion County will be fixed by the non-profit.

"We're doing feral cats, spay, and neuter for free, with their pain medication included, their rabies vaccine and their ear tip," Sandlak added.

The Humane Society of Marion County has partnered with TLC to emphasize just how important a program like this is.

"The spay and neuter of feral cats obviously helps with overpopulation. It also takes care of a lot of the nuisance of cats. Feral cats breeding, the fighting the squalling, and once you spay or neuter these cats the neighborhood becomes quite because they're not out and breeding," Executive Director of the Humane Society of Marion County, Eddie Leedy said.

Many residents brought cats from their neighborhood to the clinic to be helped.

TLC also has a feral cat program where volunteers go out to help residents who are homebound to bring the cats in for them.

After the cats receive treatment, they will be brought back to where they were found.