Marion County boat ramps reopen under new CDC guidelines

Boat ramps in Marion County are starting to re-open after county commissioners reinstated access to lakes.

But Commission Chairman Kathy Bryant is concerned some residents aren't following social distance guidelines, posting to her Facebook page about a large group at Lake Weir over the weekend.

But others in Marion County said this isn't a problem.

"I'm glad they're open again because I only live about four miles from here,” said Marion County Resident Clay Russell.

Russell, like many others, must now follow CDC recommendations to sail the lake, including staying 50 feet away from other vessels and keeping a limited number of passengers in the boat.

"Not a big deal especially for me with only one or two people ever in the boat,” Russell said.

While several residents are happy they can access the lake for recreational fun, having the boat ramps open is also crucial for those who have been out of work.

"For the last few weeks, boat ramps have been shut down so we couldn't work, but now we're back, boat ramps are open and we're glad that they are open so we can all get back to work and so can my employees,” Owner of Professional Waterfront Cleanup Clay Bell said.

For Bell's company, he agrees that the new guidelines aren't a problem.

"We're spraying herbicides in the water so we stay away from people as well anyway,” Bell said.

In addition to remaining 50 feet away out on the water, gatherings can not exceed more than 10 people in and outside of a boat.

If boaters don't comply with the new CDC recommendations, they may be asked to leave the park or lake or it could result in another closure.