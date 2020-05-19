Marion County deputies look for man accused of shooting a man and 11-year-old

Marion County deputies are searching for a man involved in a shooting that injured two people including a child earlier this month.

Derrick Hudson, 24, is accused of firing his gun into a car which struck both the driver and an 11-year-old passenger, according to a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy report.

When deputies responded to a call about a shooting on May 8, they found an injured man and child, deputies said. The child had a severe wound to his mouth and the man had a large amount of blood on his arms. Deputies are not releasing the location of the shooting at this time.

The victims told deputies they were shot while driving down the road in a truck, deputies said. They were later sent to the hospital.

Deputies later searched a house, which is in the same area and believed to be the home of Hudson and his mother. They could not find Hudson in the home, deputies said.

Hudson is wanted on charges for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about Hudson’s whereabouts will receive a financial reward, deputies said.

