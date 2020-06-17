Marion County deputies released helicopter video of stolen ATV chase

Marion County deputies released helicopter video of a man who tried to escape deputies on a four-wheeler.

Deputies say around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, Air One spotted Jacob Williams driving an ATV through a neighborhood with no lights on.

When deputies arrived, Williams drove off. He then ditched the vehicle behind a home and ran away, but deputies found him hiding behind a bush.

The ATV was reported stolen.

Williams is being held on a $17,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.