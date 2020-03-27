Marion County employee diagnosed with COVID-19

On Friday Marion County received a confirmation that a county employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Two weeks ago this employee traveled and upon returning to work they were sent home to self-isolate and they'e been under the care of their health care provider.

The Marion County Department of Health (MCDOH) has investigated the case and individuals or other employees who've been in contact with this employee have been screened and sent home to self-isolate.

Marion County plans on monitoring the case and they're continuing to take proactive measures to protect their employees, families, and Marion County citizens.

