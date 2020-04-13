Marion County equine industry addresses COVID-19

Like virtually every other sport in the U.S. - horse racing and other equine events have been hurt by COVID-19.

There are dozens of equine trainers, breeders, veterinarians, and events in the Horse Capital, but with growing concern over the coronavirus, they've had to make several changes.

This includes the postponement of two sales at Ocala Breeders' Sales.

"With the stay at home order from the Governor, we have postponed our April sale which we would be in the middle of our Under Track show today,” OBS Director of Sales, Tod Wojciechowski said.

This spring sale has been moved to June, while OBS's other upcoming sale has been moved to July.

With many breeders and consigners in the area, OBS officials said they still want the sales to happen.

"Certainly canceling sales would have had a huge economic impact on this area,” Wojciechowski added.

Other equine groups in Marion County, including the Florida Horse Park, also have had to make some major changes.

They’ve canceled everything through April 30th, in addition to closing the park and limiting employees on the grounds.

For the horse park team, it hasn't been easy closing the park.

"We are a 501 C3 non-profit, so the salaries and day to day expenses and stuff like that are paid with revenue that we get from running events. If there's not an event being run there's no revenue coming in. We're doing everything we can right now not to lay people off, to not furlough anybody we're just right now trying to do everything that we can to keep the park going,” Director of Events at the Florida Horse Park, Emily Holmes said.

The governor's stay at home order remains in effect until the end of the month - but there is help for struggling businesses.

People with the Ocala / Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership are working to help businesses and that includes their equine partners.

The CEP is working with the Ocala City Council and Marion County Commission to secure funding to establish a 500,000 dollar 'Local Working Capital Loan Program.'

The CEP is also supporting other loan options for small businesses including the Paycheck Protection Program.

For more information visit: https://ocalacep.com/covid-19-updates/