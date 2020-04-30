Marion County leaders and business owners react to Governor's plan

Now that the governor had his say, county leaders are figuring out their next steps.

Marion County leaders discussed re-opening the county Thursday.

Gyms, restaurants, and salons were all represented at the press conference, but County Commission Chair Kathy Bryant was the only one to speak.

She spoke on unemployment within this county and why gyms, restaurants, salons need to open.

They are asking Governor DeSantis to include more businesses in phase 1 of re-opening the state to ease the financial burden from unemployment.

"When you take a look at these folks, think about who they employ and their families. That is why we are imploring Governor DeSantis to please implement the Phase 1 approach that was suggested by the Re-open Florida Task Force," Bryant said.

Bryant is asking that DeSantis consider allowing gyms to operate at no more at 50 percent capacity and follow strict social distancing and disinfecting practices.

The CEO of Zone Health and Fitness, Ben Marciano, was also present at the county's press conference.

He said his team has taken this time to develop and grow.

"We've actually been taking our staff, putting them through training, looking at our operational procedures, how we can get better during this time. We've completely renovated both of our facilities so we're excited about when we open for our members, we could never do that during the times when we're open so we've really taken advantage of it. Yeah, it's been tough, but you got to keep a positive attitude and not let it get you down and that's the mindset that we've taken," Marciano said.

Bryant added she would like to restaurants operating around 50 percent capacity instead of 25 percent, with outdoor seating and take away service still a priority.

For the owner of Brooklyn's Backyard, Tim Thomas said after being closed for the past several weeks, it's essential they stay open.

"We were hoping for 50 percent, but 25 percent, we're adapting. It's one of those things where it's the restaurant business and you have to adapt. We're chasing to adapt to the 25 percent and we're going to put some tables on the outside, which we never had. We got the okay from the landlord and so we're going to make the best of it and it's the restaurant business," Thomas said.

County leaders are hoping the governor will coordinate with them on a plan that best suits the people of Marion County.

The county commission will send a letter to Governor DeSantis's office, asking that he consider their request for more businesses to open.

They hope to get a response by Monday, May 4th.