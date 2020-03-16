Marion County leaders film update on COVID-19

With over 100 cases of the Coronavirus in the state of Florida, officials in Marion County, are asking residents and students to remain vigilant.

County Commission Chair Kathy Bryant, Emergency Management Director Preston Bowlin, Florida Department of Health Administrator Mark Lander, Marion County Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Maier and School Board chair Eric Cummings gathered to give an update on COVID-19.

Officials emphasized the importance of social distancing and hand washing.

"Ways to practice social distancing may include changing your daily habits, keeping at least six feet between you and other people, also avoid public transit if possible and don't go to areas where active outbreaks are currently existing,” Lander said.

Marion County is now in a State of Emergency, Bryant said following the lead of Governor Ron DeSantis.

However, all government county offices remain open, for now.

"The planning is there. We have the next steps that we will need in place and I just ask that you continue to lift Marion County in prayer, continue to lift our entire nation in prayer. Together we will get through this,” Commissioner Bryant said.

The County Commission will hold it’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, March 24. For those who do not wish to participate in person, the commission will be providing those residents will a call-in phone number in the near future.

As it relates to the Marion County Court House, between March 16th and continuing through March 27th, all grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings and criminal and civil jury trials are suspended.

Changes have also been made to the Presidential Preference Primary and City of Ocala Special Election. Precincts 0013, 2620/2621,4600, 4640, 4660/4670, and 4680 will have different polling places resulting from the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

According to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections, signs will be put up at each of these polling locations letting voters know the name and address of the emergency polling location.

On Friday, March 13th, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran instructed all Florida public school districts, to extend spring by another week.

The School Board of Marion County held an emergency meeting Monday to further discuss how to handle the closure.

"Our staff is planning what we will do to take care of not only the academics of our kids for next week but also how we will plan to how to feed the ones that depend on us,” Superintendent Maier said.

Several Marion County events and services at county libraries, animal services, and parks and recreation have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.



March 16-20: Extreme Spring Break Camp at Brick City Adventure Park

March 16-20: FireWise(TM) Spring Break Camp at Brick City Adventure Park

March 16-20: Forest Community Center Spring Break Camp at Forest Community Center

March 19: Pine Run Estates Advisory Board meeting at the Pine Run Community Center.

March 22: Pack Walk at Silver Springs State Park has been canceled due to the cancellation of all Florida state parks programs for the next 30 days.

March 28: Marion County Day at the McPherson Governmental Campus

March 30: Kindergarten Rocks...Enroll! at Belleview Public Library

April 2: Kindergarten Rocks...Enroll! at Dunnellon Public Library

April 4: Kindergarten Rocks...Enroll! at Headquarters-Ocala Public Library

These Marion County Public Library System events will be rescheduled for a future date.

April 4: Run 4 the Springs at the McPherson Governmental Campus.

April 4: Welcome Home All Veterans Day ceremony at the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park.