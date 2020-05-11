Marion County man arrested after high-speed chase

A man is in the Marion County Jail after leading sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase.

Deputies say they spotted the driver of a vehicle with no license plate speeding down South Pine Avenue, Friday afternoon, and when they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver, Stanley Walker, sped off.

Deputies eventually used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle but Walker got out and ran. After a short chase, deputies used a taser to bring him down.

Walker is charged with fleeing and driving without a license and is being held on an 8 thousand dollar bond at the Marion County Jail.