Marion County man arrested for Child Pornography Possession

On Tuesday Detective Shannon Wiles along with the Marion County Sheriff's Office crimes united arrested 30-year-old Matthew James Phillips for 20 counts of possession of Child Pornography.

Back in January, Detective Wiles got a tip in regards to a juvenile in danger. The tip said there was a user on an online platform that was encouraging another user to molest a minor.

The reported user made statements suggesting that he made sexual advances on a four-year-old girl.

Detective Wiles was able to issue a subpoena for the physical address after he obtained the IP address. A search warrant was then prepared for the home.

On Tuesday, Wiles along with other deputies went to the address and deputies found a cell phone with a picture depicting child pornography.

A second phone was found by Sergeant Mongeluzzo in on of the bedrooms under the carper. This phone also had child porn on it.

Phillips admitted to possessing child pornography and communicating with other user on the digital platform. He also admitted that he tried to hide the second phone from investigators.

Phillips is currently a Registered Sex Offender and this is his second arrest for Child Pornography possession.

He was arrested in 2016 for possession of child porn and in 2017 he violated his probation orders and was arrested the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillips was charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.