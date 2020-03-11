Marion County man faces sexual assault charges after argument with woman

A Marion County man is behind bars after Sheriff's deputies accused him of sexual battery against a woman.

Donald Baker, 40, was accused of getting into an argument with a woman Sunday, deputies said. The victim told deputies that Baker ripped her necklace off and punched a hole in a wall before sexually assaulting her.

Detectives found evidence of the necklace and the hole upon searching his home.

Baker is being charged with sexual assault. He is being held in the Marion County jail on a $20,000 bond.