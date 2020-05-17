Marion County man leads deputies on a high-speed chase, while under the influence of heroin

A reckless driver in Marion County led deputies on a high speed chase.

A Marion County deputy was conducting a traffic stop on South Pine Avenue when he says Fernando Orozco, 47, was driving recklessly.

Deputies say he was driving in the grass median barely missing a pillar.

They managed to stop him using a pit maneuver and stop sticks.

The driver later admitted to taking heroin before driving.

He is charged with a DUI and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.