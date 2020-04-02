Marion County non-profits provide financial aid to those impacted by COVID-19

Some of the hardest hit during this time of crisis has been small businesses and non-essential employees that's why the Ocala / Marion County Chamber and Economic Partnership and the United Way of Marion County have partnered together to help business and families who are struggling during this difficult time.

In this partnership, the CEP will focus on business and the United Way will focus on people who are on unpaid leave or who are working fewer hours.

"We're about business and so it made sense for us to really focus in on the business community but the United Way is really about people, especially for those who are in need,” CEP President and CEO Kevin Sheilley said.

The United Way has invested 150,000 dollars into a 'COVID-19 Assistance Fund.'

Residents wanting help from the united way will need to verify that the pandemic did cause a reduction in income, and staff will be able to assist them with rent, utilities, mortgage, and other basic necessities.

“This is an unprecedented time in our community and as we look at needs and how we address those needs, we knew we needed to put some of those resources to working in making sure that we’re supporting families right here in Marion County,” United Way President and CEO Scot Quintel said.

The CEP is working with the Ocala City Council and Marion County Commission to secure funding to establish a 500,000 dollar 'Local Working Capital Loan Program.'

The CEP is also supporting other loan options for small businesses including the Paycheck Protection Program.

"We have partnered with the city and the county and they've committed funds, though nobody has put funding is yet to create a local loan fund, the paycheck protection program though has moved so quickly and that is a much better deal for all of our businesses so we're focusing on that first, but we now have the documents in place so that in a couple of weeks if we need to go back to the local loan fund, we're ready to activate that immediately,” Sheilley added.

Applications are now open for the 'COVID-19 Assistance Fund.' Residents can contact the United Way of Marion County’s Information and Referral Crisis line by simply dialing 2-1-1.

Applications for the Paycheck Protection Program will open Friday.