Marion County pets: Charley, Chicken and Moxie

Let's take a look at some "adorable," "adoptable" animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

Charley is a 2-year-old male mixed-breed dog who loves to cuddle. He's a volunteer favorite who's happy to work for treats and already knows basic commands.

Chicken is a 3-year-old female mixed-breed dog. She's convinced she's a lap dog, so hopefully, you have a spot open for her in your home. They say she's a silly girl who loves playtime, especially with squeaky toys.

Moxie is a 2-year-old female mixed-breed dog. They say she's a super-fun dog who is always looking for excitement, from fetch, to playing in the poo,l to meeting other dogs. She would be a match for an equally active forever friend.

Adoptions are usually $50 dollars, but this month you can bring a new best friend home for just $20. The adoption fee includes their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

You can call or email them to schedule an appointment to go visit Tuesday through Saturday.