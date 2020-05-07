Marion County releases graduation dates

The school district in Marion County has released dates for graduation after postponing the events.

Ceremonies will take place on each school's football field on June 12th through the 22nd. Seniors will be spaced six feet apart.

Students will only be allowed to have two guests that will sit in the bleachers.

No contact will occur between students and the staff announcing the graduates' names.

You can find the dates of the ceremonies below:

June 12 – MTI at Booster Stadium

June 15 – Vanguard at Booster Stadium

June 16 – Forest at Mikey Kelly Stadium

June 17 – Lake Weir at Lake Weir Stadium

June 18 – North Marion at Stan Toole Memorial Stadium

June 19 – West Port at Ken Vianello Stadium

June 20 – Belleview at Brent Hall Field

June 22 – Dunnellon at Richard Kennedy Stadium