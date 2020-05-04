Marion County restaurants reopen as part of Phase 1

Restaurants are finally open again for dine-in service, but they still have to practice safe social distancing. This means limiting the number of people that come into the restaurant and spacing out where they sit.

Under phase one of the governor's plan, restaurants and retail stores may only operate at 25 percent capacity.

At Brick City Southern Kitchen, 163 people would normally be allowed in, but with the percentage restriction, that number has been significantly lowered.

"I'm glad that we're open to the 25 percent capacity that we can do, which seems to be about around 40 people that we can have in the building at one time,” said the restaurant’s General Manager, Zac Dzubinski.

But for those who still have questions about capacity, both Marion County Fire Rescue and Ocala Fire Rescue may have an answer.

Both agencies have created dedicated phone lines and email addresses if businesses have questions determining their new maximum capacity.

"We understand that this is a very difficult time and there's a lot of unknowns right now and everyone is being really flexible, but we wanted to get that for them so that they had it and it was just one less thing that they had to worry about,” said Ocala Fire Rescue Captain, Anthony Ortiz.

Officials said that utilizing the Florida Fire Prevention Code, and the square footage of the business, they can determine the maximum occupant load.

"Then we would apply the 25 percent of that occupant load as directed by the governor's orders to determine the current one under phase one of the directive,” Marion County Fire Marshal, Ken McCann.

Some residents say their happy restaurants are re-opening.

Ocala resident Jim VandeVelde said he can now celebrate his 71st birthday with family, a nice meal, and a sense of normalcy.

"It's just nice to finally be out at a place where we could sit down and eat and not have to pick it up and take it home,” Vandevelde said.

Marion County Fire Rescue Contact Information:

Office phone - 352-291-8066

Office email - Ken.McCann@marioncountyfl.org

Ocala Fire Rescue Contact Information:

Office phone - 352-572-0380

Office email - fireprevention@ocalafl.org