Marion County road is closed after ground collapse

A road in Marion County is at risk of more damage after a ground collapse. The road is now closed for emergency road work.

A Marion County Sheriff's Office official posted on Facebook to warn people of the closure on southbound Baseline Road.

The road is closed from Aspen Road to Poplar Road as crews work to repair the damage.

The location of the roadwork is about one mile south of a sinkhole that formed near the Dogwood intersection.

That sinkhole caused a crash that injured a 60-year-old man.