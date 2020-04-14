Marion County school district kicks off parking lot Wi-Fi program

The Marion County school district kicked off a parking lot Wi-Fi program, an effort to help students without access to the internet participate in distance learning.

The service is now available at Vanguard High, North Marion High, and North Marion Middle.

The Wi-Fi is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All students or parents need to do is drive into the parking lot, log on, and they can access learning materials online.

Additional schools receiving the service in the immediate future include Belleview Middle, Dunnellon High, Forest High, Fort McCoy School, Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, Lake Weir Middle, and West Port High.