Marion County is trying to get drivers back on the road, and officials are offering a discount to help.

Starting on the first Monday of March, the Marion County Clerk of Court will host a driver license re-instatement event.

People with a suspended license can pay overdue fines and fees to get their license back. Collections fees will be waived for people paying in full.

The event will run from March 2nd to March 6th, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.