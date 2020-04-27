Marion Cultural Alliance hosts curbside art gallery "The Art of Social Distancing"

A curbside art gallery in Marion County is showcasing several artists’ perspectives of the COVID-19 pandemic to the public while maintaining social distancing.

The Marion Cultural Alliance or MCA, located in Ocala, calls the exhibit “The Art of Social Distancing.”

The art displayed in the windows of their building comes from four local artists and all centers around this time of quarantine and self-isolation.

Jay Baillie, the executive director of the Marion Cultural Alliance, says art is important in stressful times like these.

“Think about what’s keeping people going these days; it’s being a part of a digital concert or walking by this gallery or reading again," Baillie told TV20. "People always fall back on art to be that soothing component of their lives.”

Baillie also says that, so far, the curbside gallery has been well-received.

“The reaction has been phenomenal," Baillie said. "Between our insights on Facebook and Instagram, we know through that…but we also know by seeing people come here, looking at the paintings, thinking about them, talking about them, and being inspired and challenged by them."

Baillie and the Marion Cultural Alliance expect more art to come in the coming weeks.

The MCA has also launched a "virtual gallery” online, showing other works to the public for free through the web.