Marion Public Schools plans to help with home education

There’s been a growing level of concern in North Central Florida as coronavirus begins to affect education. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Tuesday that students in Florida public schools will not return to school until April 15. Now, many parents are left wondering how to keep their kids on top of their education while they’re out of school.

Superintendent of Marion Public Schools, Heidi Maier, says her team is making it a priority to keep the over 43,000 students in the district on track over the next few weeks.

"Often our messages depend on the State Department of Education … and they are doing a great job of getting messages out … but they also have to think about how those messages will be put into place and how that will look in each district … so it may take a little time to get details out. Please stay patient with us. We are going to take care of your kids,” Maier said.

Starting the week of March 23rd, Marion County Public Schools will make supplemental materials available online through their student portal and YouTube channel. Additionally, Maier said she recognizes that internet access is not an option for all students, so hard copies will be made available, as well.

"A change is hard for anybody ... and a change in this type of environment is going to be a little extra stressful. We are here, though, to take whatever stress we can off families. Just know that we’ve got them ... we’re gonna take care of these kids," Maier said.

Maier said her team has been working since the moment they got the news about schools closing and they will continue to brainstorm ways to accommodate all students in the district during this time.

