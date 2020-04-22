Marion Youth Development Center Employee charged, said she had multiple sexual relationships with minors

A Marion Youth Development Center Employee was arrested Tuesday after deputies said she sexually battered a 16-year-old boy.

In a Facebook post, deputies said they received a complaint that Emily Amber Fitzgerald, 41, had a sexual relationship with a boy at the Marion Youth Development Center.

The victim told deputies Fitzgerald asked him to show his genitals and touched him. Fitzgerald also asked the boy to have sex with her.

When deputies interviewed Fitzgerald, she said she had sexual relationships with multiple minors at the center while she was an employee.

Fitzgerald was charged with Sexual Battery on a Person 12-18 years of Age by Someone 18 Years of Age or Older. She was booked at the Marion County Jail with no bond.

