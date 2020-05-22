Mask Lawsuit date set by judge

A Federal Court judge set a date in a lawsuit filed against Alachua County's mask order.

Chief Judge Mark Walker of the Northern District of Florida will be coming to Gainesville for a preliminary injunction hearing on June 3rd at 10 am.

The lawyer for the plaintiff, Raimi Eagle-Glenn, told TV20 in a previous interview that people with disabilities are disproportionately affected by the order and it violates the equal protection law. The county says it expands on existing orders from the Governor, and is necessary for the protection of Alachua county citizens.

A judge denied a motion for an injunction requested by the plaintiff in a similar case filed in circuit court.