Mass. boy, 7, honored with parade after beating both coronavirus and cancer

A 7-year-old boy from Massachusetts, friends and family celebrated his return home from the hospital after he beat COVID-19 and finished his chemotherapy treatments.

Gavin Brennan, 7, celebrated with a parade after he recovered from COVID-19 and finished his chemotherapy treatments for lymphoma. (Source: POOL/WFXT/CNN)

Days after his 7th birthday, Gavin Brennan slept in his own bed at home Wednesday for the first time in weeks. The next day, family, friends and first responders welcomed him home with a parade.

“If we could survive this, we can survive anything," said April Brennan, Gavin’s mom. “It’s been a beautiful, crazy, surreal, dream, nightmare.”

Gavin was diagnosed with lymphoma in January and started chemo, but then, the coronavirus pandemic hit. April Brennan was home sick with symptoms when her son came down with a fever.

His dad took him to the emergency room on March 22 when COVID-19 tests were not common, but the family insisted. Gavin tested positive.

“We thought our boat was sinking, and this is it,” April Brennan said.

Fortunately, Gavin was mostly asymptomatic. He went home after a few weeks then came down with pneumonia. A second test also came back positive for coronavirus. His parents say they are grateful his doctors were able to help him turn it around.

Finally, after his last chemo treatment and testing negative for COVID-19, Gavin left the hospital. He admitted the last month was hard but said it was great to be home.

Copyright 2020 WFXT via CNN. All rights reserved.