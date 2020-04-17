Matheson History Museum asking for COVID-19 historical documentations

The COVID-19 pandemic is something that will go down in history.

The Matheson History Museum is asking the community to help document history in Alachua County.

The goal is to create a COVID-19 Community Archive that will be shared digitally for the next few weeks and in exhibitions later on.

The museum is looking for people to digital submit pictures, videos, and stories.

Ideas that the museum suggests include:

What strikes you visually about Alachua County in lockdown?

What social distancing and health practices are you following?

What do you do to stay socially connected?

What do you miss about your life before COVID-19?

How are you getting food and supplies?

What has been hardest about this for you and your family?

If you have an idea about what else should be included in this Community Archive, please let us know!

The museum is asking for all submissions and questions to be sent to the Curator of Collections via email (curator@mathesonmuseum.org).

The museum will accept artifacts later on after the museum is fully open.