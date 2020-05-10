Remembering the fight against the Bugaboo fire

May 10 marks 13 years since a state of emergency was declared in Columbia County and hundreds were evacuated from their homes due to the Bugaboo Scrub fire.

The fire burned over 280,000 acres across North Central Florida and Georgia.

Firefighters from across the country came together to battle the fire.

It took at least 11 helicopters, 62 fire trucks, 26 bulldozers, and more than 500 emergency workers before the fire was under control.

The scrub fire started in the Okefenokee swamp and converged with other fires.

The fire lasted from April to June of 2007.