Mayor Curry sets curfew as protests continue across downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry issued a citywide curfew Sunday “due to criminal activity that threatens first responders."

“Sheriff Williams and I have decided to implement a citywide curfew. Effective 8 pm today until 6 am tomorrow I am putting a curfew in place for the City of Jacksonville,” Curry tweeted. “Let me say this plainly, if you are in our streets after 8pm you are subject to arrest by law enforcement. No one may travel upon City streets except for 1st responders, credentialed media, people going to/from work, individuals seeking emergency care or fleeing danger.”

“Sheriff Williams and I did not wish to implement such a policy but we simply will not tolerate criminals who threaten men and women in law enforcement and the private property of law-abiding citizens,” Curry continued in another tweet. “This is not an effort to disrupt law abiding citizens and businesses. You can travel to and from work during curfew hours.”

“This weekend, our city has endured unnecessary violence and damage due to a small segment of instigators,” said Sheriff Mike Williams in a statement. “In efforts to protect our communities, our businesses and our homes, JSO is prepared to enforce the Mayor’s Emergency Order for a curfew.”

The curfew doesn’t apply to the beaches, according to Councilman Rory Diamond.

Jordan Elsbury, Director of Government Affairs for the city, said the curfew is only for Jacksonville proper.

“The order by law is 72 hours to continue to have the conversation about it,” Elsbury said. “As you know we evaluate these things on a day by day basis the mayor is in constant conversation with the Sheriff and his team and taking their advice from other city leaders. We expect people to work with law enforcement.”

State Rep. Tracie Davis questioned the need for a curfew, saying it wasn’t an appropriate response to the unrest that unfolded in the city over the weekend.

“A curfew at 8? Why are we punishing an entire city? Do you realize folks walk to neighborhood stores until they close? What about our restaurants that just re-opened? This is not the answer; just an excuse!!!,” Davis tweeted.

Peaceful demonstrations carried on without issue Sunday, a day after another protest was tainted by the violence that erupted afterward.

Dozens of protesters gathered in the streets near the Duval County Courthouse on Sunday to continue the call for an end to police brutality in the city and across the nation.

More than 50 people had lined up on the steps of the courthouse around noon. The organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest told News4Jax she wanted the protest to be peaceful and is expecting about 100 people.

JSO said it was providing security Sunday morning and officers could be seen posted up behind orange portable barricades in front of the courthouse.

About 1:30 p.m., demonstrators began marching through Jacksonville’s streets, chanting “I can’t breathe” and “no justice, no peace.” Police followed along, ordering protesters to stay off the streets and on the sidewalk.

Officers in riot gear could be seen dispersing protesters who knelt in the street, blocking an intersection as the march carried on. At least two people were detained and placed in handcuffs near the courthouse. It was not immediately clear why they being detained.

Outside of the two men who were handcuffed, the protest was peaceful and quiet as of 3 p.m.

As the sun began to set, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office rolled out a show of force in an apparent effort to dissuade the violence seen Saturday night. Officers wore heavy tactical gear as they marched down Adams Street.

Brianna Keeter and Lane Peterson were part of the group that got turned away from the courthouse.

News4Jax watched as police arrested multiple people on the grounds. Then the curfew was announced shortly after.

“I think it’s just a way to control us cause they don’t want it," they said.

Others who live in downtown and watched the protests unfold from a distance welcome the curfew.

“It’s probably a good idea for down here,” said Joel Michelson. “There’s enough police down here right now that it should probably keep most the people out I would think.”

JSO announced that Klutho Park was closed to the public after it was believed that protesters were planning to gather there. Despite the parking being shut down, protesters still met close to the park to stage a demonstration.

“Citizens are asked to stay out of the area as the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office works to maintain safety in the downtown area,” JSO tweeted.

The Sunday protest followed a night of unrest in the city after a peaceful protest near the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters turned violent. Multiple buildings in the downtown area were left vandalized with graffiti and smashed windows Sunday morning.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said protesters vandalized several police cars, attempted to light them on fire, broke windows and injured officers.“We had one officer who was stabbed or slashed in the neck and is currently at the hospital," Williams said Saturday.

Also Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard.

As of Saturday, there were 150 guardsmen in Miramar, 150 in Camp Blanding and 100 arrived in Tampa.

“These specially trained units support law enforcement in many ways i.e. traffic & crowd control, all to preserve the peace & public safety,” the communications director for DeSantis tweeted.