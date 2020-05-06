Mayor Lauren Poe releases GNV Cares timeline

Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe released a timeline for the GNV Cares program on Facebook.

The program is designed to help residents and small businesses hurt financially by COVID-19 with utility and rent payments.

The post shows that the application round for residents is set for May 11th to May 16th.

For small businesses, it's May 14th to the 19th.

Funding is then expected to start via electronic transfer or by check starting May 21st for residents and May 23rd for small businesses.