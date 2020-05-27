Meadowbrook Elementary School students and parents show appreciation for teachers

Students and parents decked out their cars to show appreciation for their teachers Wednesday night at Meadowbrook Elementary School.

The teachers were set up in the parking lot and families got to drive through getting to see them for the first time in months. The event was planned by the Meadowbrook parent teacher organization.

One teacher says she never expected the kind of turnout they got.

Annie Raynes, a kindergarten teacher, says, “we had no idea coming in here that we were going to see so many families and students and the lines of cars and the honking, it’s honestly the best feeling and coming together during this time, it makes everyone good.”

Raynes also says she is so proud of her students for adapting and still learning the material even though they had to do it from home. It was also pretty obvious the parents appreciate the teachers enormously, the line of cars was backed up well onto 39th avenue for the better portion of an hour.