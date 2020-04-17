Medical group helps local Italian restaurant

"Literally, in what seemed like overnight, we faced an 85% reduction in revenue," said Antonio's Italian Restaurant owner Arleen Mazzella.

This is a new reality for so many restaurants across North Central Florida.

"When we faced this economic downturn Intermed reached out to us and offered to adopt a restaurant," she said.

Intermed is a healthcare equipment and technology business, which means they're in extremely high demand right now.

Intermed CEO Rick Staab says his company has been very fortunate and he's proud to say his employees have gone out of their ways to help others during this difficult time.

"That is payroll deduction that we continue to be able to afford to pay salaries and we're probably in a better position during this time than most so we can give back to those who are not as fortunate," Stabb said.

"What that looks like is their employees adopting our employees providing them with support essentials they may need to fill in the gaps so that they could stay employed here," Mazzella said.

She said because of Intermed, Antonio's was able to retain 15 of their 20 employees.

But, it goes beyond that.

"I know that our employees have been able to, at times, have gas money to get to work have childcare money to pay a babysitter to come to work it's a little gaps that are being filled and I think a lot of people don't realize," she said.

Because it's the little things that go a long way.

"You have to do it, get creative, come up with take out meal kits, do live feeds, keep your little restaurants in everybody's mind, remind your patrons you're still there," she said.

Because at the end of the day, Mazzella says no one was ready for the day when restaurants across America were empty.