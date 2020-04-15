Medical students create website to help UF Health employees with daily tasks

Two medical students in Gainesville are helping health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic with everyday tasks.

Emily Edwards and Christine Rodhouse, both students at the University of Florida, created "Gator Sitters". It's a website that links UF Health employees with volunteers to help with childcare and housework.

After filling out a form, families are matched with one of 15 student volunteers.

All services are free of charge.

For more information, click here to visit the website.