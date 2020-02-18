Meet-and-greet, forum with city commission candidates held in Gainesville

Tuesday night in Gainesville you can meet city commission candidates; the League of Women Voters of Alachua will host the candidates at the LifeSouth building on West Newberry Road.

The event started with a meet and greet, followed by a public forum starting at 6.

Candidates from the at-large Commission Seat 2 will attend, along with the Districts 2 and 3 seats.

Tuesday, February 18th is also the last day to register to vote; you can check the deadline time at your local Supervisor of Elections office or, even easier, statewide you can register to vote or change your party affiliation online until 11:59 p.m.