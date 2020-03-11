Meet the candidates for Gainesville's City Commission District 3 seat

Election Day is less than a week away and candidates for the City Of Gainesville election are in the final stretch of campaigning.

Incumbent David Arreola is being challenged by Jennifer Reid for the Commissioner District 3 seat.

Arreola has been on the commission since 2017.

While in office, he's served on the rental housing committee and currently serves on the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council

"We're doing such amazing work at the city and it's not done, we've started to take a look at how we can diversify our workforce, help current city employees get promoted within their current positions and in their current departments. We've been looking at how we can improve transportation, get more people to use the RTS system," Arreola said.

Jennifer Reid also has her eye on the seat.

"I'm not willing to just listen to the citizen, because I know what it's like. I don't want to just listen to them, I want to do something about it and so voting for me means that you're voting for a voice for those citizens, for yourself, if you don't feel like you have a voice I want to be that voice for you," Reid said.

Reid has been living in Gainesville for most of her life and ran for city mayor the last election. Reid is also on the School Advisory Board for a local school and is a PTA member.

As part of his campaign, Arreola says he wants to focus on preparing for climate change and finding a way to reduce the cost of healthcare locally.

As far as for affordable housing, he says there are some plans in the works.

"We need to work with the private companies to understand that they need to be investing in affordable housing as well so whenever a new project goes up and you see the large buildings going up around Gainesville, they can set aside, 10,15, 20 percent of those units which are going to be vacant anyway and allow a family to pay a fixed rent that is affordable to them,” Arreola said.

Reid says there needs to be more communication to talk about GRU bills and open up a conversation about not raising property taxes.

She also says everything needs to be affordable for residents not just housing.

"So if we have a citizen who comes to a city commission meeting and they're up there for their three minutes and they're discussing how they're a property manager and, you know, more than three-fourths of their tenants have lost in the last couple months, that's an issue that we need to sit down and discuss not say thank you, next," she said.

Early voting runs from now until Saturday, March 14th and Election Day is next Tuesday, March 17th.