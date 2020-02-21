Members of House of Rep. ask DOJ to investigate Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The coalition is being investigated for mismanagement of funds. A letter was sent by representatives Kathy Castor of Tampa and Ted Deutch of Boca Raton, asking for the DOJ to look into the matter.

TV20 will be covering the coalition's board's testimony before the Florida house's public integrity and ethics committee on Monday.

The state senate is expected to vote on Wednesday on a measure stripping funding responsibilities from the coalition and giving them to DCF.