Memory of young soldier lives on through music

A Gainesville family remembers the life of their fallen soldier through music and bible verse that keeps his memory alive.

Donna Islam said, "We went to Nashville and we sat with professional songwriters and we were able to tell our story which is the Joshua 1:9 song on the love lives on album"

The Islams were invited by Tragedy Assistance Programs for Survivors or TAPS to honor Joshua's memory through the love lives on album released last Friday. The family lost Joshua to a training accident in 2014 as he prepared to join the Marine Corps reconnaissance force.

James Islam said, "And Phil O'Donnell had his guitar he just made a rough mix recording and it took our breaths away. I couldn't talk, you know it just captured so perfectly in three minutes from birth to death. The essence of who he was."

Through the Joshua 1:9 foundation, the Islams give back to youth programs for sports, military and cancer research.

More than 30,000 dog tags with the scripture Joshua 1:9 have been given out by the Islams to encourage others to be strong and courageous like their son was.

Find the song here

Find the Joshua 1:9 Foundation here