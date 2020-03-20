Mental health during COVID-19

We've talked to you over the phone, responded to your emails and read your comments.

We want you to know, we hear you.

This is a very emotional and confusing time.

We spoke with mental health experts to get some guidance on some best practices for coping with the global spread of this disease.

One thing they have noticed is a little more goodness coming out of humanity.

Mental Health Counselor Ashley Ordway said, "It's been really incredible to see the Gainesville community pull together in a lot of different ways, whether it's neighbors contacting their elderly neighbors and asking them if they can go to the grocery store for them or pick up their medications, people coming together and donating food to all of the local food banks and make sure that kids who get their main source of food from school are still getting fed."

During this time without sports, concerts and many of the things people enjoy, it is important you find something else to do.

Maybe grow a new plant, play a game or start a new show.

If you notice you're starting to feel overwhelmed, don't spend all day watching the news...and this is coming from a news reporter.

We are on in the mornings at 5 and 6, back with you at noon, and have final newscasts at 5, 6 and 11 p-m.

In between those times, we understand the urge to stay up to date.

We keep you that way on WCJB.com, but experts are recommending to take a break, read a book, get a breath of fresh air, and do the things that you love outside of this global pandemic.