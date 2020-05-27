Micanopy Academy honors eighth graders

Micanopy Academy celebrated their graduating 8th graders by giving them their diplomas and a little gift bag outdoors.

The charter school offers classes to students in sixth through twelfth grade. The principal says this is also the first year that the school has had a senior class.

“We are hoping to still have some kind of graduation ceremony for the 12th graders. Possibly later this summer because it is our first graduating class and we have eight students and we are very proud of them. Some of them have been with us since the 6th grade” Principal Tara Lowe-Phillips said

They also held a drive-thru open house for people interested in attending the school. People were able to meet the teachers, talk to administrators, and learn more information about the school.