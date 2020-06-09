Micanopy election results: Town Commission Seat 3

The doors to Micanopy town hall were open for more than just a town meeting. For the first time since COVID-19 canceled public gatherings, people got to come inside and cast their vote for town commission seat three.

One candidate said, "Well I think I've brought a new perspective to the town."

Stephen Eisenman has lived in Micanopy for about two years and advocates for open communication.

"And after that there are a number of issues that I think we need to be address, among them issues with food insecurity in town. There's a number of people here who clearly need the food handouts that happen at the church on a regular basis. I'd like to get a handle on who they are and how severe is the need."

Eisenman ran against a 15-year resident, Ginny Mance.

People sat in town hall with social distanced seating as officials counted each ballot.

The final count was 118 to 103 in Mance's favor.

Mance said, "And the town of Micanopy is a wonderful town to know and I've gotten to know it." She served on the town commission for ten years and her first plan of attack is the town's history with water.

"Right now they're looking forward to digging a new well. A grant has been received and so I look forward to tackling that with them and seeing the well finished and put into use and that'll be an exciting day. When you get new water for an entire town that's an exciting day."

Mance will serve the remainder of former commissioner Ed Burnett's term which ends March 2021.