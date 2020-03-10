Micanopy residents vote for candidates running for seat 4

Voters went to the polls today in Micanopy to elect their next commissioner.

The town commission seat 4 is facing a contested run for the 3 year spot.

Incumbent Troy Blakely is being challenged by newcomer Stoney Slaton.

“I just want to ensure the historical integrity of our town and the enjoyment we all have with our town,” Blakely said. “I think sometimes the land-use plan is too restrictive and I like to have a hand in the managing of that.”

“The benefit of the historical preservation and the tie between the merchants and the township seems to be lacking so with those things I decided to go ahead and qualify,” Slaton said. “One of the things that I would like to see happen here is the continuation of the growth management plan."

Polls closed at 7 p.m. at the Micanopy Town Hall.

Seat 5 incumbent mike rogers is running unopposed.