Micanopy still under boil water notice

It's been about a week since the town of Micanopy has been under a precautionary boil water notice.

A notice on the town's website. says a water facility computer failed on May 29, causing a loss of water pressure.

The town is advising residents to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

Social media posts indicate that it might have been caused by a lightning strike. Meanwhile, the notice remains in effect because tests show it's still not safe to drink.