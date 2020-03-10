Micanopy town elections: Results

Today residents of Micanopy voted for town commission seat four. Afterward, the town's commission also voted for mayor and mayor pro tem.

In Micanopy's town election, commission seat four incumbent Troy Blakely won with 109 votes to his opponent Stoney Slaton with 72 votes.

Commissioner Blakely was sworn in after city officials counted 181 votes by hand.

Stephen Eisenman, Micanopy resident said, "well what I expect from the commissioners is someone who's responsive to the community."

It wasn't a surprise to some that Blakely won given his close connections to Micanopy.

Eisenman added, "there have been lots of complaints that the commissioners have been remote that they don't engage in face to face contact with residents of the town. And so I hope that he'll make an effort to reach out and to speak to people about their concerns. Concerns having to do with the beauty of the town, the history of the town, the commerce in the town."

One citizen is not happy with the turnout and says she's disappointed

Raquel Vallejo, Micanopy resident said, "It's always the same commission with very little change, it's not diverse, there's five men, they're all white and so you know. Some of us hat have been living here lately and moving in because we love Micanopy would like to see some diversity and some youth and some good ideas and some other things."

Vallejo adds that she doesn't agree with commissioners winning by default when they run un-opposed. No one challenged seat five commissioner mike rogers in today's election.

Commissioner Blakley will serve a three-year term.

The town commission also voted to keep Joseph Aufmuth as mayor of Micanopy and commissioner seat 2, Timothy Parker as mayor pro tem.