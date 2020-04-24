Midtown Pizza donating free pizzas to frontline workers

The customers and owners of Midtown Pizza in Gainesville are giving back to the community during the pandemic, two pizzas at a time.

For every pizza sold, Midtown Pizza is donating two free pizzas to the person or organization of the customer's choosing. The shop takes the orders throughout the week and then each Friday, they load the pizzas into a firetruck and deliver them.

"This is more for the community than anything else," said Midtown Pizza co-owner JD Chester. "We were trying to open up to make a little bit of money to help pay the bills, but after not making too much money we decided that staying home was worse than actually doing something for the community."

"To this day, we've given over a thousand slices out, a couple thousand rolls of toilet paper out, we've given hundreds of pies, all to people in need, first responders, basically anybody who is on the frontlines or who needs the help. We don't even ask. They say they need a pizza and we say okay."

On Friday, shop workers delivered more than 30 free pizzas to frontline workers including Lifesouth Blood Centers, Shands Pediatric Hospital, and North Florida Regional Medical Center.