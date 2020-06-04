Military Support Group of Alachua County resumes care package giveaway



Its been two months since the members of the Military Support Group of Alachua County have been able to meet.

The president of the group said, "But our heroes still have the need of these care packages"

Along with monthly meetings, the group typically creates care packages to send to family members overseas.

President of the group, Ronna Jackson, said, "With over half of our America unemployed right now, these families have been hit hard. And so I don't want our heroes to suffer and it just takes a little light load off of that family knowing that the military support group is gonna continue to send their heroes a care package. And that's one less expense that they have."

Keeping the pandemic in consideration, families had a chance to drive-thru First United Methodist church of Alachua to pick up a care package after more than 60 days of being apart.

A member said, "It's nice, I've really missed it."

16 boxes full of things like snacks, crossword puzzles and phone call cards were packed to give away to people like Cindy Louis whose son is deploying this September with the Air National Guard.

Louis said, "It makes you feel good that you know you're doing something so special for somebody especially when they're so far away from home. And for their family that's back here, I know when my son was deployed I tried to let other members send a box so that it wasn't always coming from mom so it was nice getting the feedback."

Military Support Group of Alachua County accepts donations online here or by mail to PO Box 1926, High Springs, FL 32655