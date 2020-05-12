Missing Jacksonville child with ties to NCFL found safe

Gainesville Police are saying on behalf of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that missing child Keavon Washington has been found safe.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is continuing their investigation. This followed the search for 11-year-old Washington, who was reported missing Sunday.

The investigation revealed Washington ran away and could have been picked up by a family member.

Gainesville Police were helping in the search by looking for his parents, who live in North Central Florida but do not have custody of Washington.

GPD did not address whether the parents were found.