Floods put Mississippi capital in ‘precarious situation’

People in and around the Mississippi capital of Jackson are bracing for more flooding as the rain-swollen Pearl River continues to rise.

In a suburb of Jackson, John and Jina Smith were rowed to their home to check on flood damage and discovered about a foot and a half of water was inside.

Jina Smith said they packed up as many possessions as they could on Thursday and left when the water got high.

The Pearl is expected to crest Monday at 37.5 feet.

With more rain expected, the governor says it will stay high for three to four days.

