Model T Ford Club of America's winter tour comes to Gainesville

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 6:07 PM, Mar 11, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-- Some vintage cars have been cruising through north central Florida this week.

Model T Ford Club of America selected Gainesville as the city to host its winter tour this year.

The first Model T was built in 1908 by Henry Ford in Detroit.

Dozens of Model T car owners visited Carson Springs today as one of their stops.

They will also visit Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, Dudley Historic State Park, and the Waldo Flea Market.

“We’re just having a blast,” said Steve Shotwell, president of the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant. “This is where my wife and I just love to be close to each other and enjoy the wonderful sites.”

Shotwell’s Model T car is a family heirloom that his grandfather owned.

“This is my grandfather’s car and it means so much to me because my grandfather and I were very, very close friends,” Shotwell said. “I was so pleased to be able to get his Model T after he passed."

The club's next event is the 20th Annual Show Me Tour in Missouri in June.

Model T Ford Club of America - Calendar

This is an on-line copy of the Events Calendar published in The Vintage Ford magazine. Submissions are to the magazine editor as described below. Activities will be listed at no charge to any antique car club, regardless of affiliation, on a space available basis. Please allow for publication time.


 