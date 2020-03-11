Model T Ford Club of America's winter tour comes to Gainesville

Some vintage cars have been cruising through north central Florida this week.

Model T Ford Club of America selected Gainesville as the city to host its winter tour this year.

The first Model T was built in 1908 by Henry Ford in Detroit.

Dozens of Model T car owners visited Carson Springs today as one of their stops.

They will also visit Kanapaha Botanical Gardens, Dudley Historic State Park, and the Waldo Flea Market.

“We’re just having a blast,” said Steve Shotwell, president of the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant. “This is where my wife and I just love to be close to each other and enjoy the wonderful sites.”

Shotwell’s Model T car is a family heirloom that his grandfather owned.

“This is my grandfather’s car and it means so much to me because my grandfather and I were very, very close friends,” Shotwell said. “I was so pleased to be able to get his Model T after he passed."

The club's next event is the 20th Annual Show Me Tour in Missouri in June.