Advertisement

Model cited by White House predicts 201,000 coronavirus deaths by October

If you go by a COVID-19 model often cited by the White House, there will be an upswing in the U.S. daily death toll this fall. (Source: CNN)
If you go by a COVID-19 model often cited by the White House, there will be an upswing in the U.S. daily death toll this fall. (Source: CNN) (GIM)
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you go by a COVID-19 model often cited by the White House, there will be an upswing in the U.S. daily death toll this fall.

A mix of early re-openings and disregard for personal safety measures has the

increasing its projections.

"States are not opening gently. They're opening with lots of crowds, with lack of face masks,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Those behaviors could lead to more than 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States by October, according to a key model.

The science is clear: wide use of face coverings can help slow the spread.

Airlines are taking note. United has warned that refusal to wear one could land you on a restricted travel list.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi might make them mandatory on the House floor.

"Best thing is don’t gather in crowds. But if you are going to consistently, please wear a mask, keep it on and don’t take it off,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Trump campaign says masks are not required at this weekend's indoor rally in Tulsa.

North Carolina is weighing new rules for the entire state.

"We want people voluntarily to do this, but we are looking at additional rules to potentially make these mandatory,” said Gov. Roy Coper.

It is among 18 states reporting an uptick in new cases over the past week.

Numbers in Florida are up more than 50%.

Athletes at Indiana University and Ohio State must now sign a pledge acknowledging the risks of the virus and agreeing to certain health safety measures, as hope dims for a return of Major League Baseball.

The league and the players union are still at odds. USA Today reports that several players and staff have tested positive.

The NBA is scheduled to return, without fans, on July 31. The head coach for the Denver Nuggets revealed he had the virus in March.

New York will host America's major tennis event, the U.S. Open, later this summer.

"The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Nathan’s Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest will also be back this July 4, though with no spectators this year, which may be for the best.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman, 15 friends test positive for coronavirus after night out at Jacksonville Beach Bar

Updated: 37 minutes ago
40-year-old health care worker says she regrets not taking precautions

National

Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.

National

Biden says Trump exercises ‘no leadership’ on virus response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Joe Biden is ratcheting up his criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden says Trump “wants to style himself as a wartime president” but “takes no responsibility” and “exercises no leadership.”

National

Facebook removes another 900 accounts linked to hate groups

Updated: 3 hours ago
Facebook has removed another 900 social media accounts linked to white supremacy groups after members discussed plans to bring weapons to protests over police killings of black people.

Latest News

National

AP-NORC poll: Sweeping change in US views of police violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KAT STAFFORD and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press
About half of American adults now say police violence against the public is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem.

National

Ford to bring back its iconic Mustang Mach 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
Originally introduced in 1969, it’s one of the automaker’s most iconic performance cars.

News

Judge orders release of Charlie Ely

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Charlie Ely, one of the five defendants involved in the murder of Seath Jackson in Marion County, will be released from jail as early as Wednesday.

National

Target raises starting hourly pay to $15

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
The Minneapolis-based company had set a goal in 2017 to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020.

National

New York declares Juneteenth a holiday for state employees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
New York’s governor signed an executive order Wednesday recognizing Juneteenth as a paid holiday for state employees to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the U.S.

National

Pelosi requiring masks for lawmakers for House hearings

Updated: 6 hours ago
The requirement does not apply to the House floor, where a Republican lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus was recently seen without a face covering.