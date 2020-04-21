Modern Age Tobacco suing the city of Gainesville, Alachua County over stay-at-home order

Modern Age Tobacco is suing the city of Gainesville and Alachua County, saying the stay-at-home order made it impossible to operate their business.

Modern Age sells tobacco, CBD, and medical marijuana products.

The suit says they were initially deemed an essential business; an employee would deliver products off property but not to homes.

The lawsuit alleges investigators visited one of the company's stores and told them only deliveries to customers' homes would be acceptable.

Modern Age is asking the court to determine the company's rights and any relief the court may choose.

