More than 200 protesters march through rainy streets in Williston

Rain showers didn’t stop protesters from taking to the streets in Levy County Saturday morning.

A strong call to end racism ended with some fun as more than 200 people marched through the streets of Williston Saturday morning.

The march had a police escort with many protesters stopping to give hugs to their fellow neighbors in uniform.

Kenuel Gates, a local pastor, led the peaceful demonstration.

"Brought a lot of people, supporting black lives matter, against any time of abuse or harassment by police officers,” Gates said. “We want to stand in solidarity. From now on, this is how it is. This is how the world is going to be from this point on."

The Levy County protest follows a series of protests in North Central Florida sparked by the death of George Floyd. Alachua, Marion, Columbia and Putnam counties have held protests over the past week.

