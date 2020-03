A motorcyclist on I-75 was killed in a crash in Marion County on Thursday morning.

Don Kemp, 26, was driving on the I-75 on his Harley just north of State Road 200 when he crashed into the back of a car, according to a Florida Highway Patrol trooper report.

Kemp was flung from his motorcycle and then struck by a car driving behind him, troopers said. Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene.